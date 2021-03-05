PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Gap Down to $9.14

Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $8.11. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 23,181 shares changing hands.

PLXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 5.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

