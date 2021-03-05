Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,463.81

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,463.81 ($19.12) and traded as low as GBX 1,268.50 ($16.57). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,295.50 ($16.93), with a volume of 670,639 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,990 ($26.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 958 ($12.52) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,366.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,463.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

