PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%.

PlayAGS stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $281.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

AGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upped their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.04.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

