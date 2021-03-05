Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. 86,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,526. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

