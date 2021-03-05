Planet Fitness (PLNT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) in the last few weeks:
- 3/4/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Planet Fitness was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $62.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $62.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Planet Fitness was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $73.00 to $90.00.
PLNT opened at $80.53 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,150.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,480,000 after buying an additional 879,615 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $64,045,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $47,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
See Also: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.