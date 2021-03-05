Planet Fitness (PLNT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Planet Fitness was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $62.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $62.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Planet Fitness was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $73.00 to $90.00.

PLNT opened at $80.53 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,150.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Planet Fitness Inc alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,480,000 after buying an additional 879,615 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $64,045,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $47,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.