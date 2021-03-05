Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Update

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,149,200 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the January 28th total of 2,518,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,341,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLNHF shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Planet 13 from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Planet 13 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

PLNHF traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,244. Planet 13 has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company provides cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; and home delivery services.

