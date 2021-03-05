Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) PT Raised to C$12.00

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of TSE:PZA opened at C$9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of C$5.26 and a 12 month high of C$9.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
