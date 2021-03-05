Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) PT Raised to C$12.00

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:PZA opened at C$9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of C$5.26 and a 12 month high of C$9.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.