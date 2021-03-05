Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XRAY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 198.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 43,867 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

