Piper Sandler Downgrades First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Neutral

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,890,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 264,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,605,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

