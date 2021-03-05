Piper Sandler Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $212.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $166.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.14. Five9 has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,516,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 26.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $20,666,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

