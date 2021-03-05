Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Patterson Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PDCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.