Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price Down 8.4% Following Insider Selling

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s share price dropped 8.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $73.01 and last traded at $74.39. Approximately 13,176,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 13,205,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.17.

Specifically, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,696,319 shares of company stock worth $124,634,809.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,502,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $233,189,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,689,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

