Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $11.30 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.66.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $$8.67 during trading on Thursday. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,547. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.