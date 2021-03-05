Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Gary L. Scott Sells 1,887 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 55,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

