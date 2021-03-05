Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $121.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.82. 11,087,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.20 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.01 and its 200-day moving average is $130.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after buying an additional 2,605,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinduoduo by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after buying an additional 1,871,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

