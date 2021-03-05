PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

PHK opened at $6.40 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $7.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

