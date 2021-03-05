Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Million

Analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post $3.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.95 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $31.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.04 million, with estimates ranging from $11.41 million to $30.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 172,852 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 942,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 162,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 83,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 67,736 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PIRS opened at $2.50 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $139.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

