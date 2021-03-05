Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Million

Analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post $3.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.95 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $31.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.04 million, with estimates ranging from $11.41 million to $30.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
Shares of PIRS opened at $2.50 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $139.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.40.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.