Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at B. Riley

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $66.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

NASDAQ PLL traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 53,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $735.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.