Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $15,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,012 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 82.5% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,859,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 840,427 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,218 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,301,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,107,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 276,464 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

