Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PLAB opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. Photronics has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $131,365.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,241.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 42,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $468,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock worth $813,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,738,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 464,017 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 411,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 294,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

