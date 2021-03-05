Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 250.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,084 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Photronics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of PLAB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $736.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,462.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $813,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.