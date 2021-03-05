Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0231 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $106.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,163.70 or 0.99899026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00039404 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.00966959 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.65 or 0.00427113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.00298326 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00088638 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,944,887 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.