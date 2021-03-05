Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.11.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.36. The company had a trading volume of 22,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,663. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

