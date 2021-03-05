Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Shares of PHVS opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.