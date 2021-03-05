Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.72. Pgs Asa shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 2,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Pgs Asa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $263.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%.

Pgs Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

