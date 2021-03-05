Pettee Investors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,927 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 964,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 287,403 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 78,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $7,042,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

MSFT opened at $226.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.19. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.