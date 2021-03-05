Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.31, but opened at C$0.34. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Petrus Resources from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.05 price target on Petrus Resources and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$17.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

