PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Reduced by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,688,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,048,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 376,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PEP traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $131.63. The company had a trading volume of 266,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,887. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $181.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.