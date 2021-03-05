People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after buying an additional 519,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after buying an additional 315,099 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Synopsys by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after buying an additional 245,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $229.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

