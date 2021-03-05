People s United Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,348,000 after acquiring an additional 364,666 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Sun Communities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,220,000 after acquiring an additional 445,815 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after acquiring an additional 678,587 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,640,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SUI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $172.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.61.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

