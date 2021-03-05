People s United Financial Inc. Buys 284 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,961 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 47.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 20,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,938 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $205.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

