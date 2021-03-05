People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC opened at $54.30 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.