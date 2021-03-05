Peony One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,519.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Peony token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $870,700.06 and $1,519.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,911,382 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

