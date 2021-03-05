PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFLT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $187,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 49.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 61,357 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.9% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 228,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

PFLT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 236,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

