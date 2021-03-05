Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $27.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $36.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.