PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP Sells $269,652.46 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,302.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

