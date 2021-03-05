PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Anthony J. Crisafio Sells 17,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ PDCE traded up $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $39.20. 3,008,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,810. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $40.62.
PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.
About PDC Energy
PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.