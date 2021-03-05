PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.14. 6,400,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 7,256,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Bank of America cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PBF Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 181.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 59,793 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 66,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 78,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.