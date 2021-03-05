PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider John C. Barone Sells 1,986 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16.
Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PBF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
