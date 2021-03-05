PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider John C. Barone Sells 1,986 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

