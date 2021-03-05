Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $89.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.