Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Patterson Companies worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,507,000 after purchasing an additional 194,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 356.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495,885 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after buying an additional 498,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,677 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 67,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. Guggenheim downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

