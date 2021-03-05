Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 3,561 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $363,756.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,908,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,120,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VICR opened at $89.86 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $104.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial raised their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

