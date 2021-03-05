Patrick Cs Lo Sells 26,076 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,074,070.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,931.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,080,755.28.

NTGR opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,312,000 after buying an additional 455,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after buying an additional 410,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,894,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 310,910 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

