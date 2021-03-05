Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of PRTK stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.79. 4,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,092. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $309.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $129,165.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 12,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $86,257.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,956 shares of company stock worth $837,222 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

