Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PZZA. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $82.66 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $128,000.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

