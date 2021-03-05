Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after buying an additional 493,110 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 79,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,506,000 after buying an additional 72,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

WOR stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.