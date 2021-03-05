Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $11.60 Million Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 222,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of TG Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after buying an additional 3,865,631 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,841 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 871,567 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

