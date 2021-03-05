Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,982 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PENN opened at $108.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,090,142 shares of company stock worth $379,166,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

