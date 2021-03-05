Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 115.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,988 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The Kroger stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

