Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.83 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,499 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

